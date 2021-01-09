Pompeo meets Biden's pick for Secretary of State for the first time

Washington [US], January 9 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday (local time) met President-elect Joe Biden's selection for the post, Antony Blinken for the first time since the results of the presidential elections, according to a State Department official.

"Today, Secretary Michael R Pompeo met President-Elect Joe Biden's Secretary of State nominee, Antony Blinken, in order to facilitate an orderly transition and to ensure American interests are protected abroad. Their meeting was very productive. Secretary Pompeo and Secretary-nominee Blinken, as well as their teams, will continue to work together on behalf of America throughout the transition," said the official.

Pompeo condemned the violent protests at the US Capitol as unacceptable but has not made any comment on Trump's role in the chaotic incident.



He was scheduled to meet his expected successor in December, but the meeting was canceled when Pompeo went into quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid-19, reported CNN.

This development follows Trump conceding defeat to US President-elect Joe Biden after Congress completed the counting of the Electoral College votes.

A chaotic and violent scene erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. Four people died in the melee.

Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote. (ANI)

