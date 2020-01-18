Pompeo meets Qureshi in Washington; discusses Iran, Afghanistan, Kashmir issue

Washington DC [USA], Jan 18 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday (local time) met Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here and discussed a host of issues including the latest developments in the Middle East, the Afghan peace process, stability in South Asia and the Kashmir issue.

In a series of tweets, Qureshi spoke about the importance of trade and investment ties for US-Pakistan cooperation and the situation in the Middle East region.

"In my meeting today with US Secretary of State @SecPompeo, discussed engagement between Pakistan and the US, its mutual benefit, along with it being a factor for stability in South Asia. Exchanged how stronger trade and investment is imp for an enduring partnership," he said.

"The convergence between Pakistan and US stands as a unique opp for peace in Afghanistan, ultimately a shared responsibility. Discussed recent developments in ME and reiterated Pakistan will continue to play a part for peace in the entire region. We are committed to security and stability," Qureshi said in a follow-up tweet.

Qureshi also discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with the top US diplomat.

On the other hand, Pompeo said he "enjoyed" meeting with Qureshi and talked about issues including Afghan peace process, "countering Iranian aggression" and bilateral trade relations.

"Enjoyed meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI today. We discussed countering Iranian aggression, the Afghan peace process, trade ties, and regional stability," Pompeo tweeted.

The State Department also issued a statement on the meeting between Qureshi and Pompeo.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Pompeo and Minister Qureshi discussed a range of issues, including Iran's malign activities in the region, the importance of U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghan peace process, and building bilateral economic ties." State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

Qureshi is on a two-day visit to the US in a bid to support efforts for de-escalating and resolving tensions in the Middle East through political and diplomatic means.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister is undertaking the visit under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of simmering tensions in the region following the killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US in Iraq earlier this month. (ANI)

