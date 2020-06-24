Pompeo says Chinese Communist Party's behaviour putting American's security at risk

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the behaviour of Chinese Communist Party is fundamentally putting the American people's security at risk and stressed that the Trump administration is the first in decades to take this threat seriously.

"The Chinese Communist Party is behaving in ways that fundamentally put the American people's security at risk. The @realDonaldTrump Administration is the first in decades to take this threat seriously," tweeted Pompeo.

"Today, the absolute clarity we have about the risk of the Chinese Communist Party in all of the vectors - we see what's happening in Hong Kong, we see what's happening in the Himalayas with India, we see what's happening in the South China Sea, we watch as they steal intellectual property. I could go on," Pompeo replied in response that his meeting in Hawaii last week was actually a Chinese plot to split him from President Trump. Pompeo met Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Hawaii last week.

Pompeo told reporters that he wanted to go meet Jiechi to share with him how America was thinking about this, how America was going to act, and the country's expectations - not for about what the Chinese Communist Party would say, but how the Chinese Communist Party would act.

"And they sometimes think that flowery language works and that sending out communiques matters. In the end, what we need to see from them is a change in behavior," he said.

"When I left that day, I did not leave optimistic that the Chinese Communist Party was prepared to give us any notice that there were changes that were going to be made. And then of course, within a handful of days, it looks like they have now moved on their national security legislation, putting at risk the freedom that the people of Hong Kong have been promised," Pompeo added.

The diplomats met at a time of lowest point in bilateral relations between the world's two largest economies in decades and the two governments facing off on multiple fronts including technology, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea - despite signing an interim trade deal in January. (ANI)

