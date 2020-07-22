Pompeo says clashes initiated by PLA in Ladakh unacceptable behaviour

Washington DC [USA], July 22 (USA): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday said "clashes initiated by" China's PLA and "its aggression" in Eastern Ladakh was an example of "unacceptable behaviour" by the Communist Party of China.

Speaking at the India Ideas Summit hosted by US-India Business Council, he said that Chinese companies have used technology as arms of the government and it is important that relations between India and US are strong amid threats posed by CCP.

He also referred to clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley last month and said he was deeply saddened by loss of lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

He said PLA's latest aggression is "unacceptable behaviour and is condemned."

"Important that democracies like ours work together at a time when we see true scope of the challenge posed by the Chinese Communist Party. Recent clashes initiated by PLA are examples of CCP's unacceptable behaviour. Deeply saddened by deaths of 20 Indian service members," he said.

"Chinese companies have used technology as arms of the government. It is important that our relations are strong amid threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo added.

He also supported the Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok.

"The United States has never been more supportive of India's security," he said.

Pompeo said the US will look to reduce Chinese dependence in areas such as medicine.

"We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 meeting next year. We will also look to reduce Chinese dependence in areas such as medicine. The role of the private sector will be indispensable in overcoming the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that began in Wuhan," he said.

Speaking in a session titled: 'Leading in Times of Crisis: Perspectives on US-India Cooperation', the US Secretary of State said it is important for the two democracies to work together.

"It is important that democracies like ours work together. India is a rising US defence and security partner in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

He said India has earned the trust of many nations around the world, including the United States.

"India has the opportunity to attract manufacturing supply chains away from China in sectors like telecom and healthcare. India has earned the trust of many nations around the world, including the United States," he said.

Pompeo said India needs to encourage an environment that is more open to increasing trade and investment.

"I know that's possible because India and the US share the spirit of hard work and entrepreneurship and I am confident that our partnership is only getting stronger," he said.

Pompeo said the US is working with India for the Blue Dot Network, an initiative to promote high quality, transparent, infrastructure development.

"This initiative is crucial to adopt as free markets are the best way to lift people out of poverty," he said. (ANI)

