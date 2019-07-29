US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo)
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo)

Pompeo says Tehran hasn't accepted his offer to speak directly to Iranian people

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Sunday said that the Iranian regime has declined his offer to travel to the country and speak directly to its people.
"I recently offered to travel to Tehran and speak directly to the Iranian people. The regime hasn't accepted my offer," the State Secretary said on Twitter.
"We aren't afraid of @JZarif coming to America where he enjoys the right to speak freely. Are the facts of the @khamenei_ir regime so bad he cannot let me do the same thing in Tehran? What if his people heard the truth, unfiltered, unabridged?" he added.
Zarif visited New York earlier this month for a UN meeting, giving several interviews with US broadcasters.
Commenting on his visiting Iran, Pompeo last week reportedly told a US tabloid that he would go there "not to spread propaganda", but to "speak the truth to the Iranian people about what it is the leadership has done and how it has harmed Iran."
The remarks came as diplomats from countries that signed the 2015 nuclear deal met in Vienna on Sunday in an attempt to salvage the agreement. The United States withdrew from the agreement last year, damaging relations between Tehran and Washington.
Tensions between Iran and the West have escalated in recent months, following several attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, as well as the seizure of vessels.
Meanwhile, CEO of Iran's Press TV, Peyman Jebelli, earlier in the day said it has no plans to interview Pompeo, Xinhua news agency reported.
"We have neither made a request to have an interview with U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo nor have any plan to arrange such interview," Jebelli was quoted as saying.
His remarks came after Ali Rabiei, the spokesman for the Iranian government, said earlier in the day that if Pompeo is willing to talk to Iranian reporters, and he can have an interview with the Press TV correspondent and anchor, Marzieh Hashemi.
Hashemi, 59, an American-born Muslim who has been living in Iran for years, was detained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at the international airport in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 13 while making a family visit.
A federal US court order confirmed that she was arrested on a "material witness" warrant and was not accused of any crime.
However, the arrest caused an outburst from Iranian officials who described the decision as a "political game" amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, Sputnik reported.
While she was released after 10 days without charge, Press TV claims she was discriminated against by the American prison system, being denied halal food, forced to eat pork, and having her hijab pulled off her. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:14 IST

Gunfire breaks out at food festival in California, casualties feared

California [US], July 29 (ANI): Gunfire broke out at a food festival in California on Sunday afternoon [local time], Al Jazeera reported. The shooting is still active according to reports.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:16 IST

US, Israel conduct successful Arrow 3 missile tests in Alaska

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): The United States and Israel on Sunday conducted a series of successful tests of their advanced Arrow 3 missile defence system in Alaska, authorities have said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 06:21 IST

Trump rejects accusations of being a 'racist'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump in a series of tweets during the weekend pushed back on accusations of instigating racism yet again after he took an aim at Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, a high-profile critic of his administration whose district c

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:43 IST

65 killed by Boko Haram at funeral in North Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], July 29 (ANI): At least 65 people lost their lives after local terror group Boko Haram opened fire on a funeral in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno in the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:22 IST

Armed miners invade Amazon village in Brazil after killing...

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 29 (ANI): Several dozen heavily armed miners dressed in military fatigues invaded an indigenous village in remote northern Brazil this week and fatally stabbed at least one of the community's leaders, authorities have said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:05 IST

National intelligence chief Dan Coats to resign next month, tweets Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump in a series of tweets on Sunday announced that Dan Coats, the director of US National Intelligence, is stepping down from his post and will be replaced by Texas Republican Representative, John Ratcliffe, next month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 03:25 IST

5 doctors killed in airstrike on Libya hospital

Tripoli [Libya], July 29 (ANI): At least five doctors lost their lives after an air raid by Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) targeted a hospital in the southern outskirts of Libya's capital Tripoli, an official from the UN-recognised government of the war-ravaged country said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:58 IST

India strongly condemns attack on Afghan VP candidate's office

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India on Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack in Kabul that targeted the office of Vice Presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh and left two people dead.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:35 IST

Rajnath Singh arrives in Mozambique, visits FADM military headquarters

Maputo [Mozambique], July 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited the military headquarters of the Armed Forces for the Defence of Mozambique (FADM) following his arrival at Southern African country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:22 IST

Kovind arrives in Benin, first visit by an Indian President

Cotonou [Benin], July 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Benin on Sunday on the first leg of his three-nation tour of the West African region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 21:27 IST

Amrullah Saleh survives major attack on his residence in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): Former National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief and Vice-Presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh survived a major attack on his residence here on Sunday that claimed the lives of at least seven people and left 15 others injured.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:38 IST

Hong Kong: Clashes between police, demonstrators continue on...

Hong Kong, July 28 (ANI): Violent clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators continued on Sunday, the third day of mass protests against the alleged recent police brutality.

Read More
iocl