Pompeo slams Beijing for bullying neighbours, hopes for peaceful resolution of situation on India, China border

Washington D.C. [US], September 2 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday slammed the Chinese Communist Party, saying it is engaged in a clear and intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbours from the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas and beyond and hoped for a peaceful resolution of the situation on the India-China border.

Addressing a press conference here, Pompeo said that the Chinese Communist Party is also engaged in bullying in the South China Sea.

"From the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas and beyond, the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a clear and intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbours. It is also evident in the South China Sea," he said.

"We are hoping for a peaceful resolution of the situation on the India-China border," he added.

Pompeo said more missile tests were done in China last year than all western nations combined.

"If you're going to be serious, you've to use those in a way that is consistent with how nations undertake obligation under nuclear proliferation treaties," he said.

The Indian Army thwarted Chinese Army's attempt on the night of August 29 and 30 to transgress into areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

Indian Army spokesperson had said on Monday that on the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

The Indian Army took measures to strengthen its position and "and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground".

The spokesperson also said that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity.

India and China are in a standoff from April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks.

The Chinese Army has refused to withdraw or disengage completely from the Finger area and seems to be buying time to delay its disengagement from there.

The External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday that India had taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions.

The ministry said Indian side is firmly committed to resolving all outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue. (ANI)

