Pompeo to be under quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 patient

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be under quarantine as he came in contact with a coronavirus-positive person, yet to be identified, on Wednesday.



The Secretary has been tested negative but in accordance with CDC guidelines, Pompeo will be in quarantine. He is being closely monitored by the department's medical team.

In October, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also tested COVID-19 positive.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States on Wednesday surpassed 16.7 million, according to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. (ANI)

