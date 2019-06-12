Pompeo to embark on 4-nation visit from June 24-30

Washington DC [USA], Jun 12 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will embark on a four-nation visit to India, Sri Lanka, Japan and South Korea beginning from June 24 to 30 in an effort to strengthen partnerships with the said countries and to advance the goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Pompeo's first port of call will be India, which will be his first visit after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn-in for a second term.

"In New Delhi, Secretary Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar to discuss our ambitious agenda for the US-India strategic partnership," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Modi's recent election victory provides an excellent opportunity for him to implement his vision for a strong and prosperous India that plays a leading role on the global stage," she added.

Pompeo will then travel to Colombo, where he will express US' solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka as they stand united against the despicable Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

"He will also discuss promising opportunities for US-Sri Lanka cooperation based on shared commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Ortagus said in the statement.

Pompeo will next visit Osaka to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit, the first such gathering hosted by Japan.

"On the margins of the Summit, Secretary Pompeo will join President Trump in a meeting with Prime Minister Abe to coordinate on the final, fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea and to discuss ways to strengthen trilateral cooperation with the Republic of Korea on our unified approach toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and other shared challenges," the statement noted while referring to North Korea's official name.

After the G-20 summit, Pompeo will accompany Trump to South Korea, where the latter will meet President Moon Jae-in. The two leaders will also discuss ways to strengthen the alliance between the two countries.

"President Trump and President Moon will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearisation of the DPRK," Ortagus said. (ANI)

