Pompeo to Travel to Japan, S. Korea, Mongolia From October 4-8 - State Department

Washington [US], September 30 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Japan, South Korea, and Mongolia from October 4-8, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.



"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Tokyo, Japan; Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and Seoul, the Republic of Korea (ROK) October 4 to 8," Ortagus said in the release on Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Ortagus said, Pompeo will attend the second meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan on October 6. Pompeo will also meet with his Japanese counterparts to discuss issues of mutual concern, Ortagus said.

Pompeo will visit Ulaanbaatar on October 7 and Seoul on October 7-8 to meet with senior officials, Ortagus said without providing details of the talks. (ANI/Sputnik)

