Pompeo will travel to Jerusalem, Brussels after trip to Turkey

Washington D.C. [US], Oct 17 (ANI): The State Department on Wednesday said that US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will travel to Jerusalem and NATO headquarters in Brussels after his visit to Turkey on Thursday with Vice President Mike Pence.

"The Secretary will then travel to Jerusalem on October 18 where he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss developments in Syria and the continued need to counter the Iranian regime's destabilizing behavior in the region," the State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, said in a statement, reported Sputnik.

She added, "Later that day, the Pompeo will travel to Brussels, Belgium, where he will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Transatlantic security issues and U.S. goals for the upcoming NATO Foreign Ministerial and Leaders Meeting."

Pence and Pompeo are going to Ankara to urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to stop his invasion of Syria.

The international community has already voiced concerns that the Turkish incursion could worsen the humanitarian situation in the region and hamper the efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis. (ANI)

