President Biden meets Guterres, reaffirms 'strong partnership' between US, UN

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Monday evening (local time) met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and reaffirmed strong partnership between the United States and the United Nations which, in particular, is based on common values that include respect for universal human rights, fundamental freedoms, and international law.

"The strong partnership between the United States and the UN is based on common values and principles. And at this moment, those bonds are more important than ever," said Biden.

They discussed the importance of multilateralism and the defense of democracy and the rules-based international order, which is anchored by the United Nations, as critical to addressing today's greatest challenges, read White House statement.

Both leaders met on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"America is back. We believe in the United Nations and its value. Because of the challenges we face today in ending COVID-19 and dealing with the gravest threat to humanity we've ever seen, which is the whole climate crisis we're undergoing that can only be met with global solutions, no one country can -- no ten countries can do it. And the Secretary-General and I share a strong commitment to the principles of human freedom and human dignity on which the UN was founded," added Biden.

Specifically, they spoke of the urgency to work together, along with Member States of the United Nations, to end the COVID-19 pandemic, prepare for future health security threats, combat climate change, strengthen food systems and food security, address humanitarian needs, prevent and mitigate conflict, and promote and defend human rights worldwide.

The President reaffirmed that complex, global challenges can only be addressed by genuinely global solutions, an approach reflected in the President's vision of building back better, and he emphasized the unique role of the United Nations in delivering prosperity, peace and security for everyone, added the release.

Thanking President Biden, Guterres said, "I am delighted to have this opportunity to meet you, as you have clearly affirmed the strong commitment of the United States to the UN and to multilateralism -- a multilateralism that we also want to see reformed, more effective, and more in line with the need to solve the dramatic problems of this world."

Stressing on the importance of cooperation between the US and the UN, said that it is a fundamental pillar for the work of the UN.

"The United States, with its strong commitment to human rights; its strong commitment to peace and security in the world; its strong commitment to development, cooperation; and now, with your leadership, a very strong commitment on climate change, the United States represents a fundamental pillar of our activity," said UN chief.

"And you can be absolutely sure that we share the same values, the same concerns, and the same commitment to the people of this world, especially to the most vulnerable and to those that have been more than dramatically impacted both by the COVID, the climate, and other challenges that we face together," added Guterres. (ANI)