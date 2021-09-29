President Biden tweets clip of Quad Summit, says group committed to partnership, inclusive Indo-Pacific

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Tuesday posted a video of the meeting of Quad heads of state here and said that the group is committed to partnership and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Expressing his honour at hosting the Quad summit, Biden said that the members are committed to an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive.

The video featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga along with the Biden during the recently held Quad Summit in Washington.

In the video, Biden said that the four major democracies with a long history of cooperation know how to get things done and are up to the challenges.



"It was an honor to host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. We're committed to our partnership and to an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, and resilient," Biden said in a tweet.

The first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit was held in Washington on September 24.

The head of the nations of four countries (India, US, Australia, Japan) participated in the meet.

The summit said that the countries will closely coordinate diplomatic, economic, and human-rights policies towards Afghanistan. And aim for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, and resilient.

The Quad leaders also denounced the use of terrorist proxies and emphasized the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks. (ANI)

