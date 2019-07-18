Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey (file photo)
Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey (file photo)

Prosecutors drop sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 04:13 IST

Massachusetts [USA], July 18 (ANI): Prosecutors here on Wednesday dropped charges against Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who was accused of groping an 18-year-old boy in 2016.
The charges were dropped "due to the unavailability of the complaining witness," Sputnik reported while quoting court documents.
The former 'House of Cards' actor was previously charged with a felony count of indecent assault and battery.
Wednesday's decision comes days after the accuser abstained from testifying, exercising his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on July 8. He also failed to turn in a cellphone he had used during the night of the alleged incident.
As per the complaint, the accuser and Spacey had come in contact at a restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts around three years ago. The then-teenager was reportedly groped by Spacey here -- a charge which has been repeatedly denied by Spacey.
The accuser had allegedly sent a video of the incident to his girlfriend through a messaging app. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 02:33 IST

US calls for 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's full, expeditious prosecution

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday called for the full and expeditious prosecution of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who was arrested in Pakistan on charges of terror financing.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 01:10 IST

F-35 cannot coexist with Russian 'intelligence-collection...

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday said that the F-35 cannot co-exist with a Russian intelligence-collection platform "that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities," according to a White House statement.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:55 IST

Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 88

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 17 (ANI): The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains since last week in Nepal has mounted to 88, with as many as 31 people still missing, Nepal's Home Ministry said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:44 IST

Public anger mounts as floods hit Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], July 17 (ANI): Residents of Gilgit-Baltistan have shown anger towards local administration and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) over the lack of arrangement for the people affected by severe floods in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:34 IST

'Will proceed as per law', says Pak after Kulbhustan Jadhav verdict

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday said that it will proceed as per law in the Kulbhustan Jadhav case, following the judgement by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Islamabad must review and reconsider the death sentence of the Indian national.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:32 IST

Sona Mosque in Bangladesh often finds visitor from West Bengal's...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 17 (ANI): A mosque in Bangladesh situated merely one kilometre from the Indian border is often visited from West Bengal's Malda district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:07 IST

Pakistan seconds ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav

Hauge [Denmark], July 17 (ANI): Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan on Wednesday hailed the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Kulbhushan Jadhav, where the world court asked Islamabad to review death sentence awarded to Jadhav.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:47 IST

"Great pressure" exerted to find Hafiz Saeed: Trump on JuD...

Washington DC [USA], July 17 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that "great pressure" was exerted over the past two years to find the Jamaat ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed. Trump made the statement hours after Saeed was arrested on charges terror financing in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:08 IST

Turkish diplomat killed by unidentified gunman in Iraq

Erbil [Iraq], July 17 (ANI): A Turkish diplomat was killed after an unidentified gunman opened fire in a restaurant in the Iraqi city of Erbil on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:38 IST

ICJ asks Pakistan to review conviction, sentencing of Jadhav

The Hague [Netherland], July 17 (ANI): In a major relief for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday asked Pakistan to review its conviction and sentencing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, facing execution on charges of spying.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:40 IST

Nagpur: German envoy meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Germany's Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:25 IST

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed sent to 7-day judicial custody

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): The 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind and UN-proscribed Jamaat ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed on Wednesday was sent to seven-day judicial custody following his arrest on terror financing charges.

Read More
iocl