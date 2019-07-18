Prosecutors drop sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey

Massachusetts [USA], July 18 (ANI): Prosecutors here on Wednesday dropped charges against Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who was accused of groping an 18-year-old boy in 2016.

The charges were dropped "due to the unavailability of the complaining witness," Sputnik reported while quoting court documents.

The former 'House of Cards' actor was previously charged with a felony count of indecent assault and battery.

Wednesday's decision comes days after the accuser abstained from testifying, exercising his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on July 8. He also failed to turn in a cellphone he had used during the night of the alleged incident.

As per the complaint, the accuser and Spacey had come in contact at a restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts around three years ago. The then-teenager was reportedly groped by Spacey here -- a charge which has been repeatedly denied by Spacey.

The accuser had allegedly sent a video of the incident to his girlfriend through a messaging app. (ANI)

