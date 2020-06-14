Protest breaks out in Atlanta after death of another black man

Atlanta [US], June 14 (ANI): Protests broke out on Saturday against police brutality after another black man was killed by law enforcement officers during an arrest in the Atlanta city of the southeastern Georgia state.

According to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the incident took place on Friday evening when police responded to a complaint about a man sleeping in a vehicle parked in the drive-thru of a local Wendy's restaurant and obstructing other customers. Officers found 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks indeed asleep and intoxicated, Sputnik reported.

"During a physical struggle with officers, Brooks obtained one of the officer's tasers and began to flee from the scene. Officers pursued Brooks on foot and during the chase, Brooks turned and pointed the taser at the officer. The officer fired his weapon, striking Brooks," the press release read.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields will step aside as police chief following the deadly officer-involved shooting of a black man Friday night.

Bottoms said this was Shields' decision and she will remain with the city in an undetermined role.

The incident was filmed by the witness. The incident comes at a time when the US is roiled by protests triggered by a black man, George Floyd under police custody in Minneapolis.

The nationwide and worldwide spread of anti-racist protests following the death of George Floyd have led to calls to defund police departments and take down Confederate statues. (ANI)

