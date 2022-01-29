Toronto [Canada], January 29 (ANI): A protest was held in Toronto against Beijing Winter Olympics which will start from February 4.

The protestors termed the Beijing games as "Genocide Winter Olympics" and they also demanded CBC News to drop its sponsorship for the event.

The protest took place at CBC headquarters in Toronto around 2 pm to 3 pm and at Roncesvalles pedestrian bridge around 4 pm to 5 pm.

The protest was joined by many groups like -- Uyghur Youth Group, Tibet Youth Congress, Tibetan Women's Association of Ontario and East Turkistan Republican Party.

"Protest held in Toronto, against China's Genocide Winter Olympics 2022 and demanded @CBCNews to drop its sponsorship for the Beingiing 2022! Thanks to Uyghur Youth Group, Canada; Tibet Youth Congress, RTYC Toronto; Tibetan Women's Association of Ontario, Dhokham Chushigangdruk," tweeted East Turkistan Republican Party.





Earlier the International Campaign for Tibet also urged the NBC, the broadcaster of the Beijing Winter Olympics to "go beyond the business" as they also have an ethical responsibility as a defender of freedom especially that of expression.

The advocacy groups called the Chinese government one of the most brutal human rights abusers the world has seen in decades.

In 2020, the US government has chosen China's oppression of the Uyghurs as genocide. Including the US, a lot of other government has called on a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics in response to China not abiding by international norms.

With regards to Beijing Winter Olympic next month, over 250 right groups have called out UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for accepting the official invitation for the opening of the ceremony.

The US and a number of countries have announced the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region. Meanwhile, human rights groups and activists across the world have also urged countries and leaders to boycott Winter Olympics over Beijing's human rights abuses. (ANI)

