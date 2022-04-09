Protest held outside US Embassy in Colombo against Sri Lankan govt

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 9 (ANI): A protest was held outside US Embassy in Colombo against the Sri Lankan government as the country faces a severe economic crisis.

Demonstrators are demanding to freeze Sri Lankan Prime Minister Rajapaksa's property in USA.

Rajiv, a photographer said that Prime Minister's illegally occupied assets should be frozen and liquidated, he should not escape the country.

"This is an opportunity to the whole world to give a message to the strong nation like - the UK, USA and EU - everyone to stand up and say if any politician is planning to rob any country's money and if they have a plan B to escape somewhere when thing s fall apart. It should be done," he said.





The protesters also urged the Uniter Nations to freeze and send the money to the distressed people of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries. (ANI)

