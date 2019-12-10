Protester disrupts impeachment hearing, accuses House chairman of treason

Washington DC [USA], Dec 10 (ANI): The second hearing in the probe to impeach Donald Trump that kicked off on Monday at the House Judiciary Committee turned into a high-voltage melodrama after a supporter of the US President launched a demonstration against the panel chairman, minutes after the probe began.

Battling with the security inside the House on one side, the protestor accused the panel's chairman Jerrold Nadler of committing treason by trying to remove Trump from office, just after the impeachment began, The Hill reported.

The man, who was in the public seating area, stood up and began yelling that Nadler and other Democrats were trying to change the outcome of the 2016 presidential election by going through with impeaching Trump over his contacts with Ukraine.

"Americans are sick of your impeachment sham, they're sick of the Democrat treason," the demonstrator yelled.

The demonstrator, who filmed his protest, appeared to be a host on Infowars, a conservative and at times conspiracy-peddling site.

Shortly after he began, multiple police escorts showed up and shuttled him out of the hearing room as he continued yelling.

Nadler, whose opening statement the protester interrupted, stressed after the man was escorted out of the hearing room that the audience was meant to just "observe."

"The audience is here to observe, but not to demonstrate, not to indicate agreement or disagreement with any witness or with any member of the committee," Nadler said.

"The audience is here to observe only, and we will maintain decorum in the hearing room," the chairman added. (ANI)

