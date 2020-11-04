Protesters block traffic in Seattle, 8 arrested: Police

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Protesters have blocked off streets in downtown Seattle and at least eight arrests have been made, the Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Eight arrests this evening for pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving, and criminal mischief," the police statement said.



The police have warned protesters not to enter an adjacent freeway.

The US law enforcement agencies have been on high alert as general election results continue to come in on Wednesday. The US general election followed a summer of civil unrest that ensued after the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

The latest election results show sitting US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in a dead heat in the presidential election, with three Rust Belt states - Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - expected to determine the outcome. (ANI/Sputnik)

