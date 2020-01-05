Protests across US following air raid in Baghdad

Washington DC [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): A flurry of protest have started across the United States following Friday's airstrike which killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and seven others.

According to CNN, many of the protests are initiated by the 'Answer Coalition' -- an antiwar organization which started after the 9/11 attacks.

A large number of demonstrations are taking place throughout the country, including Times Square, New York where protestors are seen holding the placards saying "stop bombing Iraq."

On Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport.

Since then, Washington has been holding talks with leaders of various nations to discuss developments in the Middle East region and assured that Washington is committed to de-escalation of tensions in the region.

US President Donald Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime. (ANI)

