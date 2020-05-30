Protests raging across US over George Floyd's murder, White House under lockdown

Washington DC [USA], May 30 (ANI): Protests erupted in various cities across the United States on Friday (local time) over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man.

The 46-year-old man's death has sparked outrage across the nation. Floyd was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

A bystander video recording showed a cop kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while Floyd was saying that he could not breathe. A former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of Floyd has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

In New York City, hundreds of people protesting peacefully wearing face masks could be seen gathering outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, CNN reported.

In Kentucky, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer asked for protestors to be peaceful in his city, following Taylor's death in March.

As protesters arrived at Pennsylvania Avenue/Lafayette Park, the White House has been locked down.

A video from CNN-affiliate WGCL showed protesters mounting the CNN sign at the network's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and raising a Black Lives Matter flag.

California Highway Patrol officers were hit by projectiles thrown by protesters on the freeway in San Jose, spokesperson Alicia Moreno confirmed to CNN.

Vehicles were vandalised during the protests, according to Moreno. There were no reported injuries.

Protesters and police clashed in various incidents on Friday night outside the Barclays Center. (ANI)

