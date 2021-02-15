Proud Boys leader Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio charged for violating release terms

Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): The leader of the far-right Proud Boys, Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, who was arrested before the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, has been charged for allegedly violating the terms of his release.

According to CNN, Tarrio was arrested in Washington DC two days prior to the insurrection on a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property in connection to the alleged burning of a church's Black Lives Matter banner in December, in addition to local weapons charges.

Meanwhile, two local judges from the Washington, DC, Superior Court have ordered Tarrio to attend a court hearing on February 22 to explain why his bail shouldn't be revoked.



One judge said Tarrio allegedly "violated conditions of release," while a separate judge said he "has not reported by phone as required, and is deemed a loss of contact," CNN reported citing court filings.

The Justice Department has charged more than a dozen Proud Boys so far, including five who face conspiracy charges.

Tarrio took responsibility for the burning of the Black Lives Matter banner in December in a post on the social media website Parler. He also took responsibility in a podcast interview in December, referring to himself as the "person that went ahead and put the lighter to it and engulfed it in flames," CNN reported. (ANI)

