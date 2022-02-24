Putin discusses Ukraine crisis, security guarantees with Erdogan

Moscow [Russia], February 24 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday where both the leaders discussed the Ukraine crisis and security guarantees between Russia and the West.

They also exchanged views on the situation with Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.

"Vladimir Putin stressed the objective necessity to take that decision based on the Ukrainian authorities' aggression in Donbas and their categorical refusal to implement the Minsk Agreements," Kremlin said in its official statement.

Additionally, Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave his views on the matter. Apart from that, the issues of working out "long-term legally binding security guarantees" for the Russian Federation were also discussed.

Kremlin added, "In this context, Vladimir Putin expressed his disappointment with the US and NATO response which came down to an attempt to ignore Russia's legitimate concerns and demands."

The presidents agreed to continue Russian-Turkish contacts in various formats. (ANI)