Putin, Trump, King Salman agree to coordinate on stabilising oil market

Moscow [Russia], April 10 (Sputnik/ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman have discussed the situation in oil markets and reaffirmed their wish to coordinate moves on stabilising the market situation, the Russian presidential press service said on Friday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman," said a statement.

The leaders discussed the situation in oil markets, including taking into account the extraordinary ministerial meeting in the OPEC+ format, as well as the upcoming video conference of the G20 energy ministers.

"(The leaders) have reaffirmed their wish to coordinate moves on stabilising the situation in the global oil trade and minimising the negative impact of the oil prices' volatility on the global economy," the statement added.

Global cases of coronavirus topped 1.5 million, less than a week after surpassing the one million mark. The worldwide death toll has reached 95,000. (Sputnik/ANI)

