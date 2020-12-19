Quad member states meet to review strategic developments in Indo-Pacific

Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): Senior officials from the United States, Australia, India, and Japan met virtually on Friday (local time) and reviewed recent strategic developments throughout the Indo-Pacific region, including the South China Sea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Mekong sub-region.

The meeting was a follow-up of the productive discussions held in Tokyo during the second Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting on October 6.

According to an official statement by the US State Department, the officials reviewed recent strategic developments throughout the Indo-Pacific region, including the South China Sea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Mekong sub-region.



During the virtual interaction, the four democracies discussed practical ways to cooperate on countering disinformation, to strengthen supply chain resiliency, and to coordinate efforts to support countries vulnerable to malign and coercive economic actions in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The participants also explored opportunities for future Quad engagement on topics ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to coordinating efforts on Covid response and vaccines and expanding coordination in multilateral forums, including the United Nations and related organisations," the statement further said.

The officials also reaffirmed the Quad's strong support for ASEAN centrality and ASEAN-led regional architecture.

"The four countries welcome the opportunity to continue regular consultations, including at the Ministerial, senior official, and working levels as a testament to the growing diversity and depth of engagement among the Quad members," the Department added. (ANI)

