Quad vaccine initiative will help people of Indo-Pacific nations: PM Modi

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that four nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue came together in the interest of humanity when the world is battling with COVID-19, adding that Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations.

"Our Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations. Quad decided to go ahead with a positive approach on basis of our shared democratic values. I'd be happy to discuss with my friends-be it supply chain,global security, climate action, COVID response or tech cooperation," PM Modi said at the opening remarks at Quad Leaders' Summit.

"I express my gratitude to President Joe Biden for the first in-person Quad meeting. Four countries, for the first time, came together to help the Indo-pacific region after the 2004 Tsunami. Today when the world is battling with COVID-19, we being the Quad members are again came together in the interest of humanity," he added.

The much-anticipated first in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad, of India, the United States, Australia and Japan), began on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the Quad leaders meeting along with leaders of the US, Japan, and Australia in Washington. US President Joe Biden is hosting all the leaders at the White House.

According to sources and official announcements, today's summit will touch upon a variety of subjects like 5G technology, climate change, critical infrastructure, supply chains and regional security.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi and Biden, along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and their Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga will review the Quad Vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year, as part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leaders will review progress made since their first virtual summit on March 12, 2021, and discuss regional issues of shared interest. They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, climate change, and education, read the statement.

The Summit on Friday would provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

A US official has said that hosting the Quad fundamentally is a demonstration of the priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations designed to focus on 21st-century challenges.

Earlier today, PM Modi and US President Biden held their first bilateral meeting since the latter assumed office and discussed bilateral relations including trade, COVID-19, climate challenges, and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

On Thursday, PM Modi met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India.

Earlier in March, the first-ever Quad virtual summit had stressed a free, open, and rule-based Indo-Pacific region that is "anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion".

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his much-touted US visit. PM Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and senior officials. (ANI)