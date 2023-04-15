Quake of magnitude 3.2 jolts Cantwell, Alaska

Alaska [US], April 15 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Alaska's Cantwell on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occured around 02:00:52 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 49.3 km.

The latitude and longitude were found to be 62.857°N and 148.369°W respectively, reported USGS.

No immediate reports of material damage on the coast or inland have been reported so far. (ANI)