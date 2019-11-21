'Quid pro quo" did take place: US ambassador to EU tells House impeachment inquiry

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 21 (ANI): Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union on Wednesday (local time) told the Democrat-led House impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump that "a quid pro quo" with Ukraine did take place.

"I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a 'quid pro quo?' As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes," Al Jazeera quoted the US Ambassador as saying.

The "quid pro quo" involved Ukraine announcing an investigation into Joe Biden in exchange for a White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The ambassador also claimed that he worked with Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine at the "directions of the president".

CNN reported that the ambassador "laid out in no uncertain terms how he was part of a broader effort to force the Ukrainians to open an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden in exchange for a White House meeting."

The allegations of quid pro quo have been denied by the US President who has time and again termed the inquiry a "witch hunt."

In September, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had announced that the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry into the allegations that the President abused his power by pushing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "look into" Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that no pressure was put on Zelensky. (ANI)

