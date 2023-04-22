Radio host Larry Elder launches 2024 presidential bid, joins Trump for White House race

Washington [US], April 22 (ANI): As 2024 US Presidential elections are inching closer, Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has declared his candidature for the Republican presidential ticket, The Washington Post reported.

"America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable," Larry Elder tweeted on Thursday.

"We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That's why I'm running for President," the tweet read further, as Elder announced his candidacy.



Elder joins a burgeoning Republican field headed by former president Donald Trump, which also includes software entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, reported The Washington Post.

Last week, Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) announced the formation of an exploratory committee; other potential candidates include Governor Ron DeSantis (R) of Florida and ex-Vice President Mike Pence.

According to Washington Post, on the website for his nascent presidential campaign, Elder highlighted, among other priorities, the need to combat crime, promote racial peace, address inflation, enhance the economy, and secure the border.

In November last year, former United States President Donald Trump filed papers to contest for the post of president again. He filed his documents establishing his candidacy to run for the presidency again in 2024, CNN reported.

His announcement came right after the mid-term elections held in the US.


