Ready to serve the US and American people: Vice President Kamala Harris after swearing in

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Immediately after being sworn in, US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, said that she is "ready to serve" the United States and the American people.

"Ready to serve," Harris wrote on Twitter from her official account @VP.

Harris made history becoming the first woman, first Black and first South Asian vice president in the nation's history. By her side, her husband Doug Emhoff has also made history, becoming America's first second gentleman.



Emoff will use the official @SecondGentleman account starting today.

Earlier this week, he tweeted about his new role:

"I have a growing sense of responsibility. But I know we wouldn't be here without the support of so many -- family, friends, and beyond. Thank you for being in our corner as we take on this next chapter."

CNN reported that Emhoff, a successful entertainment lawyer, married Harris in 2014 when she was serving as the attorney general of California. Harris is the stepmother to Emhoff's two adult children, Cole and Ella, who affectionately call her "Momala." (ANI)

