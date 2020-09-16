Record number of heads of State to address UNGA next week: UN

New York [US], September 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The General Debate week of the UN General Assembly will see the largest number of leaders delivering their national messages this year, the President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, said after assuming the leadership on Tuesday.

"Next week, more heads of state will address the General Debate than ever before," Bozkir said.

This year's General Debate will be mostly held virtually, which will allow more leaders to address the General Assembly in a pre-recorded format.



The United Nations had to modify the holding of the largest annual gathering due to travel restrictions imposed to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday that no heads of state or government had confirmed their physical presence at the event.

US President Donald Trump might be the only leader coming to UN headquarters in New York in-person this year. However, Dujarric said the US leader had not confirmed his visit yet. (ANI/Sputnik)

