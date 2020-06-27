Release migrant children from detention amid pandemic, says US court

Washington DC [US], June 27 (ANI): The US court has ordered the release of migrant children held in the country's three family detention centers -- Berks in Pennsylvania, South Texas (Dilley) and Karnes County Family Residential Centers in Texas -- by July 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Dolly M. Gee of the US District Court for the Central District of California called for the immediate release of the migrant children who are at the three family detention centers, which are run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and located in Texas and Pennsylvania, CNN reported.

According to the ruling, there are 124 children in the ICE custody as of June 8.

Judge Gee further said that the children must be released with their parents or to "available suitable sponsors or other available COVID-free non-congregate settings" with the consent of their parents or guardians.

"By July 17, 2020, ICE shall transfer Class Members who have resided at the FRCs [family residential centers] for more than 20 days to non-congregate settings through one of two means: (1) releasing minors to available suitable sponsors or other available COVID-free non-congregate settings with the consent of their adult guardians/parents; or (2) releasing the minors with their guardians/parents if ICE exercises its discretion," Sputnik quoted the order.

According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, the US has reported a total of 2,467,837 and 125,039 deaths so far. (ANI)

