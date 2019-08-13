Reorganisation of J-K does not violate any border, LoC: Indian envoy to US

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:03 IST

India, China sign four MoUs, agree to organise 100 activities

Beijing [China], Aug 13 (ANI): India and China on Monday signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreed to organise 100 activities in the coming months in the domain of film and broadcasting in bid to further strengthen the cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.