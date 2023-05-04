"Representation matters," says Kamala Harris for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians

Washington [US], May 4 (ANI): United States Vice President Kamala Harris, on Wednesday, said that "representation matters" for all Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

While replying to a question at the White House forum on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, Harris said, "It is not as though the immigrant story is that one comes here and has no knowledge and awareness of it. Right. And I think that's a really important point to acknowledge..."

"I want my son or daughter to become a doctor. Or lawyer, but representation matters, right? And so what we are seeing with more recent generations of kids who come from immigrant families is a recognition that if we are to be fully actualized, we should not be excluded from any system and we should not self-select to exclude," she added.

She also mentioned the hate crime that is going on in the US and said that there have been awful incidents "like the hate crime that happened against people who appeared to be South Asian or Muslim" after the 9/11 incident.



The US Vice President further stated that it's very important to build the community and coalition.

"But one has to also step up and make sure that we are all in the room when these fights occur so that each person can offer their voice based on their lived experience. And I think we have seen that happen more and more, but we still have so much more work to do. And it is also about political activism in terms of just voter participation," she added.

At the forum, Harris also spoke about the different cultures that is existing.

"You know, I think that one of the great gifts that so many of us have when we have been exposed to different cultures is that you understand in a very profound and sincere way that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us. You really do. You learn that culturally, the love of a mother, the love of a grandparent, it's crossing cultures and languages is so common in terms of the experience that so many of us have," the Vice President said.

"And I think that's a real gift, especially in moments like this moment where in our country in particular, we are seeing these powerful forces that are trying to sow hate and division among us. Those of us who have been raised with a lived experience then of understanding commonality, I think have a particular commitment and conviction to make sure that those that would try and separate actually don't win in terms of that approach," she added. (ANI)

