Republicans enjoy great support from Indian-Americans: Kimberly Guilfoyle

Washington [US], Aug 23 (ANI): The Republican Party enjoys great support from the Indian Americans in its campaign for US Presidential elections, said Kimberly Guilfoyle, National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee 2020, on Saturday (local time).

Sharing glimpses of Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump events, Guilfoyle tweeted, "America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans!"

In 2019, PM Modi had made a seven-day trip to the US. During his visit, a mega Howdy Modi! event was held in Houston in his honour.

It also saw Modi jointly addressing the massive gathering with US President Donald Trump, who flew in especially from Washington to be a part of the event.

After the visit, PM Modi said in a tweet, "This USA visit was an extremely productive one. Over the last few days, I have been able to take part in a diverse range of programmes, the outcomes of which will greatly benefit India and our development trajectory."

Based on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' programme, 'Namaste Trump' event was held in February this year at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' mega-event, the Prime Minister said, "I think today we can see history being repeated. Five months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad." (ANI)

