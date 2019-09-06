Restructure Pak into autonomous states or face existential threat, warns Voice of Karachi chairman

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Chairman of the US-based advocacy group, Voice of Karachi, Nadeem Nusrat has warned Islamabad that "it is facing a potentially existential threat and restructuring Pakistan into multiple autonomous states is the only viable solution to save it."

The creation of autonomous states is also in accordance with the 1940 Lahore Resolution, widely regarded as the basis for Pakistan's creation, which had also called for the formation of autonomous states in India, Nusrat said in a statement.

In his special message on Pakistan's Defence Day that is observed on September 6, the Mohajir leader further stated that the history of the last 72 years, particularly the creation of Bangladesh, has proved that Pakistan cannot become a nation-state, mainly due to Punjab's hegemony over other ethnic groups.

The founding fathers of Pakistan had already anticipated this threat and had, therefore, demanded the creation of 'independent states' as opposed to what the country eventually turned out to be, the statement read.

Quoting the famous 1940 resolution in his statement, Nusrat said, "That geographically contiguous units are demarcated regions which should be constituted, with such territorial readjustments as may be necessary that the areas in which the Muslims are numerically in the majority as in the North-Western and Eastern Zones of (British) India should be grouped to constitute 'independent states' in which the constituent units should be autonomous and sovereign."

The wording of the historic 1940 Resolution is an irrefutable proof that Pakistan's current administrative structure is a blatant violation of the true aspirations of Pakistan's founding fathers, and it is about time to address this betrayal.

"Pakistan's existential threat comes from 'within' and not from India, Afghanistan, Israel or the US, as indoctrinated by Pakistan's military establishment since its inception. The steady emergence of jihadist forces, religious intolerance, terror infrastructure, ethnic divisions, Pakistani military's constant interference into civilian issues and its manipulation of election results, corruption, poor governance are the real threats to Pakistan's integrity and national security," the chairman said.

In addition, bluntly questioning the celebrations of Pakistan's Defence Day, Nusrat said that the Pakistani military establishment might not like even to discuss this, but the fact remains that the country has lost all its wars against India. (ANI)

