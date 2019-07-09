Drivers have been asked by authorities to stay off the roads in Washington
Roads become rivers as Washington deals with flash floods

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Roads were flooded in Washington after heavy rains marooned the city since Monday morning. The police have urged drivers to stay off the roads.
A flash flood warning has been extended until 1:45 p.m. (local time) for northwestern D.C., southern Montgomery County, east-central Loudoun County, Arlington County, Falls Church and northeastern Fairfax County.
Torrential rains have swamped the US capital since earlier this morning, causing massive road and rail delays, knocking out power for thousands -- and even partially flooding the White House basement.
Little rainwater entered the press workspace in the basement near the White House's West Wing. Government employees worked to drain small puddles of standing water with wet vacs.
However, officials told ANI that the White House basement was 'not' flooded. "There are spots on the carpet in a portion of the press area that got wet. This has happened from time to time," a source added.
Some of the most severe floodings occurred along Canal Road along the Potomac River.
Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for D.C. Fire, said that several people were rescued from the rooftops of their cars as they climbed out, trying to avoid the water along Canal Road.
The start to the work week was not a pretty one for commuters as rains drenched the region.
The weather department has predicted that rains will likely continue till late morning and afternoon hours on Monday, Fox News reported.
Drier conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with the possibility of some thunderstorms on Thursday. Low humidity is expected for most of the upcoming week with a dry weekend ahead, the department added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 01:23 IST

