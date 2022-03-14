Russia asked China for military aid for Ukraine war: US official

Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): Russia has asked China for military assistance including drones, to support its invasion of Ukraine, amid the ongoing military operations, a top US official cited by CNN broadcaster said.

Following Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the US and its European allies have introduced sanctions targeting several major Russian banks and high-rank Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, besides ousting Russia from the SWIFT financial system.

Liu Pengyu, the Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington, said he was unaware of any suggestions that China might be willing to help Russia.

"I've never heard of that," Pengyu said in a statement when asked by CNN about the reporting of Russia's request for military aid.



Pengyu expressed concern for "the Ukraine situation" -- calling it "indeed disconcerting" -- and said China has and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Pengyu said: "The high priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control. ... China calls for exercising utmost restraint and preventing a massive humanitarian crisis," as per CNN.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and several officials from State Department will meet Chinese Communist Party Political Bureau Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Rome to discuss the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on regional and global security.

"On Monday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and officials from the National Security Council and State Department will be in Rome. Sullivan will meet with the Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi as part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the People's Republic of China (PRC)," read the White House release. (ANI)

