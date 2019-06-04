Russia has pulled 'most of their people' out of Venezuela, says Trump

Washington DC [US], Jun 4 (ANI): In a major setback to the Nicolas Maduro regime, United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that Russia has informed Washington that it has pulled out most of its military personnel from Venezuela.

"Russia has informed us that they have removed most of their people from Venezuela" he tweeted.



It should be noted here that Russia has backed Maduro ever since the political turmoil began in Venezuela. The country has been firm in its backing in spite of the fact that Maduro's regime has been opposed by more than 50 countries, including the US, Canada, and the UK.

The political turmoil began in January when Maduro was sworn in for the second term after an election that has since been termed by most of the international communities as "rigged." The Latin American country plunged into political crisis after opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the President amid throngs of cheering supporters who called for Maduro to step down.

The crisis took its worse turn on April 30 when Guaido declared he was "beginning the final phase of Operation Freedom," in an apparent bid to oust Maduro. His call led to protesters collecting at the La Carlota military airbase, where a confrontation between the opposition leader's supporters and Maduro's supporters took place. In the clashes that ensued, at least 71 people were injured.

Since then, the situation in the country has improved, owing to the two round of talks between the representatives of government and the opposition in Norway's capital city of Oslo. (ANI)

