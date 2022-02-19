Russia not involved in recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine: Russian Embassy to US

Washington [US], February 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia was not involved in the recent cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks, the Russian Embassy to the United States said, thus rejecting the US accusations.



On Friday, Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said that the Biden administration believed Russian cyber actors had recently targeted Ukrainian government entities, including the country's defense ministry.

"We categorically reject the unfounded statements of the [US] administration and stress that Russia was not involved in the mentioned events and has not conducted any malicious operation in cyberspace," the embassy wrote on its Twitter page.

The diplomatic mission described the remarks of Neuberger as anti-Russian. (ANI/Sputnik)

