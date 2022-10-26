Russia notifies US of planned annual nuclear exercises

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): Russia has notified the United States about its plans to carry out annual exercises of its nuclear forces, the US government reported on Tuesday.

Pentagon Press Secretary, Air Force Brig Gen Pat Ryder in a press briefing said, "The US was notified, and, as we've highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia."

The move comes amid Russia's claim this week that Ukraine could use a so-called "dirty bomb" on its own territory. It is seen by analysts as a new attempt to stoke fear of nuclear escalation among Kyiv's backers, if not a pure one and simple distraction.

Meanwhile, The US and other Western officials have dismissed Moscow's claim that Ukraine plans to use a so-called dirty bomb as a Russian false-flag operation.

A "dirty bomb" is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological, or chemical materials disseminated in an explosion.

The term is often used interchangeably with radiological dispersal device (RDD), a bomb where radioactive materials are used.

In a joint statement, the US, France, and Britain -- three of the other nuclear powers on the United Nations Security Council -- said Sunday that Russia's claims were "transparently false".

They and Kyiv suspect that Russia might use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack, possibly to justify Moscow's use of conventional nuclear weapons as it finds itself on the back foot in eastern and southern Ukraine.



The United States has said it expects Russia to carry out test launches of missiles during its annual "Grom" exercises of its strategic nuclear forces,

Russia on Tuesday also flagged allegations to the UN Security Council that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory.

Under the New START Treaty, Russia is obliged to provide advance notification of such missile launches.

New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) was the last remaining arms reduction pact between the former Cold War rivals and caps 1,550 the number of nuclear warheads that can be deployed by Russia and the United States of America.

It entered into force on February 5th, 2011.

It continues the bipartisan process of verifiably reducing US and Russian strategic nuclear arsenals by limiting both sides to 700 strategic launchers and 1,550 operational warheads.

Its duration was for ten years that is till 2021, but it was extended by five more years till 2026.

At the US State Department, spokesperson Ned Price stressed the importance of compliance with such notification requirements.

"While Russia engages in unprovoked aggression and reckless nuclear rhetoric, these notification measures to ensure we are not taken by surprise and reduce the risks of misperception," Price said. (ANI)

