Russia propagates lies about Ukraine's conduct: US Ambassador to UN

New York [US], February 28 (ANI): Amid the Moscow-Kyiv crisis, the United States ambassador at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Sunday (local time), said that Russia propagates lies about Ukraine's conduct.

"We will vote on a resolution that'll hold Russia to account for its indefensible actions & violations. As we speak, rockets continue to rain down across Ukraine... for an unjustifiable assault fabricated out of lies. Russia propagates lies about Ukraine's conduct" Thomas-Greenfield said at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

Thomas-Greenfield also highlighted that Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the country's nuclear deterrent forces on a "special" alert amid the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"Just this morning, Russian President Putin put Russia's nuclear forces on high alert, even though he's invading a country with no nuclear weapons and is under no threat from NATO," she said.

Meanwhile, Dame Barbara Woodward, UK Ambassador to the United Nations, voted in favour of convening an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The UK welcomes the result of this vote today. By voting in favour of convening an emergency special session of the UNGA on Ukraine tomorrow, the members of this council have laid bare Russia's diplomatic importance," Woodward said.

She also urged all UN members to call for the immediate withdrawal of the Russian forces from Ukraine and "end this war".

"Russia again was isolated in opposing this resolution. But it cannot stop the world from coming together to condemn its invasion of Ukraine. We urge all members of the UN to call for the immediate withdrawal of the Russian forces and end this war," Woodward added.

Moreover, for the first time in four decades, the UNSC has decided to call for an emergency special session in the UNGA on Ukraine. 11 of the 15 member states voted in favour while only Russia voted against it. China, India, and the United Arab Emirates abstained. (ANI)