Russia should remain Europe's big suppiler, but diversification needed: US State Dept

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia should remain a big energy supplier to Europe, but the continent should work on diversification and transition away from dependence on natural gas, US State Department Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, said on Friday.



"I think Russia should continue to be a big supplier, it makes a lot of sense - they have resource and Europe needs it," Hochstein said. "But I think that diversification was tool number one to ensure that there are other options. Tool number two is to accelerate the transition away from the dependency on natural gas itself." (ANI/Sputnik)

