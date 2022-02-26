Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Ukraine as India, China, UAE skip voting

New York [US], February 26 (ANI): Russia on Friday (local time) vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine, while India, China, and UAE abstained from the vote.

The vote was 11 in favor, one against, and three abstentions.

India abstained from voting saying that the path of the "diplomacy was given up".

"India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

"It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," Tirumurti said.



Meanwhile, China's permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun said that the security of one country cannot come at the cost of undermining the security of other nations..., China abstained in the vote".

"We believe that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states should be respected and that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld," said Zhang Jun.

"...Security of one country cannot come at the cost of undermining the security of other nations...China abstained in the vote...Ukraine should become a bridge between East and West, said China's permanent representative to the UN.

During the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that "Russia's latest attack on our most fundamental principles is so bold, so brazen that it threatens our international system as we know it."

Moreover, UK Ambassador to UN Barbara Woodward said that "Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a massive invasion of Ukraine. His aim is to remove its govt & subjugate its people. This is not self-defense. It is naked aggression." (ANI)

