Russia will face 'massive consequences' if it engages in further aggression against Ukraine: Blinken

Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (local time) said there will be "massive consequences" for Russia if it engages in further acts of aggression against Ukraine.

"We are working in very close coordination with allies and partners not only to show our shared concerns but to put in place what would be a meaningful and massive response if Russia commits renewed acts of aggression against Ukraine," Blinken said during a press briefing.

"We have seen statements coming out of NATO, European Union, and G7 -- all making clear that there will be "massive consequences" for Russia if it engages in further acts of aggression against Ukraine," he said.

"We are engaged in diplomacy and deterrence. President Biden when he first met with President Putin in Geneva some months ago. Biden said to Putin that our strong preference is for a more predictable and stable relationship between Russia and the United States. But if Russia continues to engage in reckless, regressive actions, we will respond and will respond strongly," Blinken added.

Earlier this month, during Biden and Putin's video call, Biden warned that the US and its allies would respond with "strong economic and other measures" if Russia acts militarily against Ukraine. (ANI)