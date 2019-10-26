Russian gun-rights activist Maria Butina (File photo)
Russian gun-rights activist Maria Butina (File photo)

Russian national Maria Butina released from US prison

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 03:37 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Russian gun-rights activist Maria Butina was released from prison in the US on Friday after having served more than 15 months for conspiring to act as a foreign agent, US Federal Bureau of Prisons said, adding that the activist is expected to be immediately deported to Moscow.
30-year old Butina was sentenced to 18-month imprisonment last year after she pleaded guilty of allegedly trying to infiltrate conservative political circles and promoting Russian interests before and after the 2016 presidential elections.
The Russian national intends to return to her hometown of Barnaul in Siberia, reported CNN.
As a leader of the small Russian gun-rights group, Butina had used her ties to the National Rifle Association to build a network of powerful Republican contacts. She is by far the only Russian citizen arrested and convicted in the three-year investigation of Moscow's interference in 2016 US presidential elections.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously criticized the case against Butina, as well as her sentence, calling it "arbitrary." (ANI)

