'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas': PM asserts welfare through people's participation

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is our inspiration," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Friday's address at the UNGA while highlighting the need of public participation for people welfare, which leads to welfare of the entire humanity.

"India has its 1000-years-old culture which has its traditions and that is assimilating dreams of the world in itself... We believe that public welfare should be done through people's participation. And this public welfare should not only be for India but for the welfare of the world. That's why our inspiration is- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vishwas," Modi said at the world body.

This is not limited inside the borders of India, he added.

"Our hard work is inspired from duty and it is not out of compassion," Modi told the gathering in his maiden speech to the UNGA after assuming power for the second term.

The Prime Minister had coined the slogan Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas (together with all, for the development of all and with the trust of all) after he registered a landslide victory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The slogan is an extension of his earlier poll pitch - 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the government is running a big campaign to free India from single-use plastic.

"While coming here, I read on the wall of the United Nations building - "No more single use plastic". I am happy to tell the gathering that while I am addressing you today, even at this time, we are running a big campaign to free India from single-use plastic," he said.

Modi said that 15 crore houses will be connected with water supply and 2 crore more houses will be constructed by 2022.

"In the next 5 years, along with promoting water conservation, we are going to connect 15 crore houses with water. We are going to construct more than 1.25 lakh kilometers of roads in our remote villages. By 2022, when India will celebrate 75 years of its independence, we are going to build 2 crore more houses for the poor," he said.

"The world sets the deadline of 2030 to eradicate tuberculosis but we are working to make India TB-free by 2025," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)

