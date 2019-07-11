Sadiqabad: 10 killed, 35 injured in trains collision

Sadiqabad [Pakistan], July 11 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed and 35 others suffered injuries in a collision between two trains in Walhar near Pakistan's Sadiqabad on Thursday morning.

The incident took place after Quetta bound Akbar Express collided with a goods train.

A rescue operation is underway and hydraulic cutters are being used, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Umer Salamat was cited by Radio Pakistan as saying.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident.

He also ordered an investigation into the incident.

The injured were rushed to a hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

