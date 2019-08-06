San Francisco International Airport to ban plastic water bottles

Washington DC [USA], Aug 6 (Sputnik/ANI): The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is set to ban the use of plastic bottled water at its terminals.

"Beginning August 20, SFO shops, eateries and airline lounges can no longer provide or sell plastic bottled water," the airport authorities said via Twitter on Monday.

The ban is a part of broader SFO airport initiative to reduce plastic waste, according to media reports.

Airport spokesperson Doug Yakel said that the SFO has dozens of places where passengers can get filtered water.

SFO authorities said that shops and eateries can still provide reusable plastic bottles, but passengers have expressed concern that it may become an issue.

SFO is one of the biggest airports in the US, ranking the seventh-busiest in 2017, according to the Airports Council International. (Sputnik/ANI)

