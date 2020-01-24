Second case of coronavirus confirmed in US

Washington D.C. [US], Jan 24 (ANI): US health authorities on Friday (local time) said the second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the country.

South China Morning Post reported that a woman in Chicago has been confirmed as the second case of Wuhan coronavirus.

The outlet cited US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as announcing that the woman had recently travelled from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

It further said that 63 patients from 22 States were being tested for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the CCD had announced that the first case of the deadly virus has been detected in US.

This comes even as Chinese state media reported that the country is mobilising its military doctors to help contain the outbreak. By Friday night, China has reported over 890 confirmed cases of infection and 26 deaths.

On Friday, Nepal Health Ministry confirmed the first case of the virus has been detected in the Himalayan nation. The cases of the virus have also been detected from South Korea, Japan, and Thailand.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered "resolute efforts" to curb the spread of the virus. (ANI)

