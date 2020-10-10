Second presidential debate between Trump and Biden cancelled

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) on Friday cancelled the second presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden, due to disagreement over the virtual format.

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22," the commission said in a statement.

Earlier the commission had announced on Thursday morning that since Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, the debate that was scheduled for Miami would be held virtually as advised by their health advisors, with the two candidates appearing from remote locations.

However, on the same day, the US President refused to take part in a virtual debate with Biden.

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate. I'm not going to waste my time at a virtual debate," said Trump.

In response, Biden said: "We don't know what the president is going to do, he changes his mind every second so for me to comment on that now would be irresponsible. I'm going to follow the commission recommendations."

Trump and Biden faced off on September 29 for the first round of televised debates to showcase their strengths and expose opponent weaknesses as the elections draw near.

The first round of three presidential debates was held in Cleveland, Ohio, hosted by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic. The contest lasted about 90 minutes without commercial interruptions.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus on October 1. (ANI)